New Delhi, May 18: Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday evening which led to waterlogging in many parts of the city.

The torrential rains, which were accompanied by lightning and thunder, started in the evening and intensified by night. It caused traffic snarls in Hebbal, Silk Board. Mysuru Road and Bommnahalli.

Vehicles were stuck in the traffic for hours as some areas witnessed knee-deep water. Social media was flooded with the clips of inundated roads.

Bangalore floods, non-stop rain from yesterday. This is 100 feet Road, Indiranagar. pic.twitter.com/6QbWnZLjci — Vaibhav Kumar (@vaibhavxkumar) May 18, 2022

Majestic, Malleswaram, Kengeri, Magadi Road, Lalbagh, Chickpet, Mysore Road, and Vijayanagar were some of the areas affected by the rains.

Bengaluru city is flooded by heavy rains this evening. Chief Minister of Assam's vehicle was trapped in the artificial floods. All cities in India are in dire straits. If this is the case in planned cities like Bangalore, the situation is worrying. pic.twitter.com/y0Hfaoztg1 — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi (@NANDANPRATIM) May 17, 2022

Also, Namma Metro services on the Green Line was temporarily disrupted after the tripping in the transformer.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert predicting heavy rain today.

Kendriya Vihar at Yelahanka. Drowned again. Happens every time it rains. Last November was terrible. They have built this huge residential complex on Yelahanka lake. #BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/BM49vxJEMM — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) May 18, 2022

Opposite UB City, Vittal Mallya or Grant Road. Last night. #BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/qDxzgLkZVU — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) May 18, 2022

Nayandahalli, Mysore Road. Angry people swim and ask CM Basavaraja Bommai to join them. #BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/shayoBcR1a — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) May 17, 2022