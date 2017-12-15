Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada group opposes Sunny Leone's participation in New Year event

A pro-Kannada organisation has planned protest against participation of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone in an event on the eve of new year in Bengaluru. The event titled as 'Sunny Night in Bengaluru NYE 2018' is scheduled to be held at White Orchid hotel.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene will protest in 15 districts in the state against Sunny Leone's participation. Last week, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) had staged a demonstration and burnt the pictures of Leone, demanding the cancellation of her programme. An advertising firm has organised the programme, which is scheduled to be held in a big hotel in the city, Harish, a KRV office-bearer, said. According to the pro-kannada group, Sunny Leone event is an "assault on the city's culture"

The company is hosting International DJ shows witnessing the performance of Sunny Leone for the first time in Bengaluru. The experiment of EDM, Bolly with Kannada Rappers. The highlight of the event is midnight Countdown by Sunny Leone.

OneIndia News