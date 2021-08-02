Bengaluru: People coming from other states to mandatorily undergo institutional quarantine

Is it another supersonic boom? What was that mysterious 'sound' heard in Bengaluru?

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Aug 02: In a recent development, the civic agency of the city has made institutional quarantine mandatory for those coming from outside Karnataka to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"Those entering the city will have to bring a negative RT-PCR test report with them. If they don't, we will conduct the test. Till the time their test report arrives, they will be under institutional quarantine," the Chief Commissioner of the agency Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Gaurav.

UP: No religious processions during Muharram 2021 as per new Covid curbs; Shia clerics oppose guidelines

It can be seen that these measures came into effect from today (August 2), he said after a meeting with the senior police officials and others. Gupta said the zonal-level BBMP officals were coordinating with the jurisdictional police.

To a query, the Chief Commissioner said the institutional quarantine has been made a must at a place designated by the BBMP.

The State has been seeing a rise in the COVID-19 cases after a decline from about 1,386 cases a day on July 12 to 1,875 as on Sunday.

Monday, August 2, 2021