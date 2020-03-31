Bengaluru: Over 12,000 fake N95 masks seized from warehouse

Bengaluru, Mar 31: Over 12,000 fake N95 face masks were seized from a warehouse here by the Central Crime Branch, police said on Tuesday. The filtering masks have been in demand since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has claimed 32 lives and affected 1,251 people in the country.

"So far, the accused has sold 70,000 masks at a cost of Rs 1.05 crore," police said in a statement.

The warehouse in Kalyan Nagar was raided on Monday night and 12,300 fake N95 masks worth Rs 20 lakh were seized, it said. There is a shortage of these masks in the market. Complaints have also been received by authorities that masks are being sold at exorbitant prices.