Bengaluru: Operation of BMTC buses to be increased to 3,500; new bus fares start from Rs 5

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, May 25: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced a new 'flat fare' system for passengers purchasing tickets from conductors.

Apparently to make up for the losses it had suffered during the lockdown, the BMTC had stopped selling the bus tickets from one destination to another and sold only the bus passes of ₹70 each, which people had opposed. The move comes days after BMTC faced flak for forcing travellers to buy daily passes worth Rs 70 for short distance travel.

Operation of buses will be increased to 3500 from tomorrow in Bengaluru. Maximum 30 passengers/upto seating capacity will be allowed in the buses: Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation

'Being a minister, I am exempted': No quarantine for BJP MP Sadananda Gowda

The new flat fare system will minimise contact in buses during travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, reported ANI. It will come into effect from 26 May.

"We have decided to start the ticket system from one destination to another," Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi who holds the transport portfolio told reporters on Monday.

The tickets will be sold stage wise as was prevalent before the lockdown, said the Minister.

These tickets will be priced from ₹5 to a maximum of ₹30, he added.

"We have decided to start the ticket system from one destination to another," Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi who holds the transport portfolio told reporters on Monday.

The tickets will be sold stage wise as was prevalent before the lockdown, said the Minister.

These tickets will be priced from ₹5 to a maximum of ₹30, he added.