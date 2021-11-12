YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kannur-Bengaluru Express derailed near Dharmapuri

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Nov 12: Five coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derailed near Dharmapuri on Friday after boulders fell on it but all the 2000-odd passengers were safe and nobody was injured in the incident, the Southern Railway said.

    Kannur-Bengaluru Express derailed near Dharmapuri

    The Bengaluru-bound train had left Kannur in Kerala at 6.05 pm on Thursday. "On date (Nov 12), at about 3:50 AM, due to sudden falling of boulders on the running train, 5 coaches of Train No 07390 Kannur-Bengaluru Express derailed between Toppuru - Sivadi of (Bengaluru-Salem Section), Bengaluru Division," an official release here said.

    "All 2348 Passengers on board are safe. No casualty/injury reported," the statement added. A team of officials including Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Bengaluru, Shyam Singh, along with a doctor, rushed to the spot immediately with Accident Relief Train (ART) and Medical Equipment Van.

    A team led by DRM Salem has also proceeded to the spot along with ART from Erode. As per PTI, the unaffected rear portion of six coaches, along with passengers, was cleared towards Toppuru and further to Salem.

    "This will be halted at Toppuru. Fifteen buses are being arranged at Toppuru for the convenience of passengers. Five buses are being arranged at the spot of the accident," it said, adding, water and light refreshment have been arranged at spot.

    The Railways has opened Help Desk at Hosur 04344-222603, Bengaluru 080-22156554 and Dharmapuri 04342-232111. Senior Officers are monitoring the situation closely, the release added. PTI

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    bengaluru karnataka kannur

    Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 9:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X