Bengaluru: How a tech savvy auto driver tracked woman to return her lost AirPods

oi-Nitesh Jha

Bengaluru, Nov 16: Bengaluru is truly the IT capital of India where almost everyone, including the auto rickshaw drivers, are tech-savvy. Keeping true to its reputation, an auto driver is winning accolades and praises on the internet for how brilliantly he tracked a woman who had lost her AirPods in his vehicle and returned them to her.

When one Shidika Ubr realized that she had left her AirPods in an auto rickshaw while coming to work, she didn't think she would ever get them back. But she did get them back and that too within an hour.

All this happened because the auto driver, in whose vehicle she had left the AirPods, was quite tech savvy and obviously honest too. He connected her AirPods to locate her name and then used the details from her PhonePe transaction to him and finally found her.

Sharing the incident on twitter on Tuesday, Ubr wrote, "Lost my AirPods while traveling in an auto. Half an hour later this auto driver who dropped me at WeWork showed up at the entrance & gave it back to security. Apparently, he connected the AirPods to find the owner's name & used his PhonePe transactions to reach me," she posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Lost my AirPods while traveling in an auto. Half an hour later this auto driver who dropped me at WeWork showed up at the entrance & gave it back to security. Apparently, he connected the AirPods to find the owner's name & used his PhonePe transactions to reach me. @peakbengaluru — Shidika Ubr (@shidika_ubr) November 15, 2022

After seeing the AirPods in his vehicle, the driver connected them to find the owner's name and used his PhonePe transactions to reach out to the rightful owner.

The post of Shidika Ubr went viral. It has so far garnered nearly 9 thousands likes and over 5 hundred retweets.

The netizens are impressed with the driver's intelligence and have been praising him.

One of the users said, "Smart/ tech savvy autowala."

Smart/ tech savvy autowala ….👍 — Venkat R (@Reddy_Vootkuru) November 15, 2022

Another user wrote, "We need more people like this in the world."

We need more people like this in the world — quanta (@aimbotterquanta) November 15, 2022

The third user said, "Sometimes I feel Bengaluru Auto drivers are more tech savvy than any of us."

Sometimes I feel Bengaluru Auto drivers are more tech savvy than any of us — Yashesh Vijay Rajyaguru (@yasheshr8_) November 15, 2022

The fourth user said, "Salute to such auto drivers who still exist today!"

Salute to such auto drivers who still exist today! — Anant Dubey (@Anantdubey121) November 15, 2022

Story first published: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 16:34 [IST]