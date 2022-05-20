Bomb scare at Mantralaya in Mumbai turns out to be hoax

Bengaluru: Hoax bomb threat at Kempegowda International Airport

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, May 20: The airport police control room at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on Friday recorded a fake bomb threat call by an unknown person.

"The Airport police control room recorded a fake bomb threat call by an unknown person. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police conducted a thorough investigation at the airport till 7 am," Airport authorities told news agency ANI.

An unidentified man made a call to the police control room at 3 am, and then the matter was forwarded to the airport police, the report claims. The cops conducted checks for two hours with the bomb-disposal squad but found nothing.

"We received information about a bomb and are checking the international airport thoroughly with the CISF," said Anoop Shetty, Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Northeast Division, Bengaluru.