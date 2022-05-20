YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengaluru: Hoax bomb threat at Kempegowda International Airport

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, May 20: The airport police control room at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on Friday recorded a fake bomb threat call by an unknown person.

    Bengaluru: Hoax bomb threat at Kempegowda International Airport

    "The Airport police control room recorded a fake bomb threat call by an unknown person. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police conducted a thorough investigation at the airport till 7 am," Airport authorities told news agency ANI.

    An unidentified man made a call to the police control room at 3 am, and then the matter was forwarded to the airport police, the report claims. The cops conducted checks for two hours with the bomb-disposal squad but found nothing.

    "We received information about a bomb and are checking the international airport thoroughly with the CISF," said Anoop Shetty, Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Northeast Division, Bengaluru.

    Comments

    More BOMB HOAX News  

    Read more about:

    bomb hoax kempegowda international airport

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X