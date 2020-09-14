Bengaluru drug case: Actress Ragini Dwivedi remanded to 14 days judicial custody

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Sep 14: Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi, arrested last week in the police crackdown against drug abuse in the film industry, was on Monday remanded to 14 days judicial custody by a court here.

She was among five others remanded for this period after their police remand ended . The court also remanded another actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna and another person B K Ravishankar, to two days police custody.

Police said the First Additional City Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) remanded Dwivedi, Prashant Ranka, Nigerian Luma Pepper alias Simon, Rahul and Niyaz Ahmed to 14 days judicial custody.

In its crackdown against drug abuse in the film industry, police have so far arrested Dwivedi, Galrani, Khanna, former minister's son Aditya Alva, realtor Rahul and actor Niyaz. While 14 people have been booked so far by the Central Crime Branch, seven have been apprehended.

Police have intensified its drive after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people from Bengaluru recently for storing and supplying high end drugs to the Kannada film actors and singers.