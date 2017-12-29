Bengaluru: Don't celebrate New Year on January 1, asks Brahmand Swamy

Brahmand Swamy, Valmiki Mutt on Friday said not to celebrate on December 31/January 1 as new year and insisted on celebrating Ugadi which is considered as the New Year.

Our new year starts on Ugadi. We are asking that new year should not be celebrated on December 31/January 1, no celebrations at all: Brahmand Swamy,Valmiki Mutt #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/Fc7o6pyqAQ — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

''Our new year starts on Ugadi. We are asking that new year should not be celebrated on December 31/January 1, no celebrations at all,'' said Brahmand Swamy, Valmiki Mutt based in Bengaluru while speaking to ANI.

Ugadi marks the onset of a new season and change in astrological positions. Temples should celebrate Ugadi and not English New Year.

Even temples in Andhra Pradesh have been asked not to celebrate New Year on January 1 by the state Endowments Department, which said it was not "Indian vedic culture". The Hindu Dharma Parirakshna Trust (HDPT), under the state Endowments Department, has issued a circular to all temples in this regard, citing a directive from the Endowments Commissioner Y V Anuradha.

"Exchanging greetings on January 1 and celebrating (like a festival) is not Indian vedic culture. Celebrating Ugadi, the Telugu New Year's Day (in the month of Chaitra), only is appropriate and the best culture," HDPT secretary C Vijaya Raghavacharyulu said in the circular.

OneIndia News