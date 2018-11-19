  • search

Bengaluru airport introduces 'Sleep Pod Lounge'for passengers

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru, Nov 19: Whether you have a layover, overnight sleepover or you are just quickly passing through, Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has recently introduced a Sleeping Pod Lounge at its international departure zone, taking passenger facilities a step ahead.

    Built by Aviserve Airport Services, the lounge was inaugurated in October 2018, but has been made fully functional now. The pod, which is like a mini bed, has charging points as well as a safe spot for storing hand baggages.

    Bengaluru airport introduces Sleep Pod Loungefor passengers

    Passengers have to pay a fee to avail the facilities and can book their spot through travel websites.

    Also Read | Forget long check-in queues, Bengaluru airport gets fully automated self-bag drop facility

    The pods come at a price. These are the rates fixed by BIAL: One hour will cost 700, two hours 1,200 and three hours will set you back by 1,400. This sum is inclusive of taxes.

    The concept of sleeping pods in the departures area was first introduced at airports like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Changi, and Narita (New Tokyo). Indira Gandhi International Airport is the only airport in the country to have this feature at its Terminal 3.

    Passenger services at Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport are provided in a large, modern, easy-to-navigate multi-level terminal (Terminal 1) with 20 departure gates. A separate "Hajj Terminal" provides charter services for pilgrims.

    Read more about:

    kempegowda international airport bengaluru airport passengers

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 18:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 19, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue