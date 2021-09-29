YouTube
    Bengaluru, Sep 29: At least 60 students of Sri Chaitanya educational institution in Bengaluru have tested positive for COVID-19.

    Bengaluru: 60 students in a boarding school test positive for Covid-19

    "Out of 480 students, 60 students tested positive for COVID-19. Two students had mild symptoms and both are under hospital care. The rest of the students were quarantined with a proper medical facility," District Collector (DC) of Bengaluru Urban District J Manjunath was quoted saying by ANI.

    "This is a boarding school, students were there for last one month and when they came in, they had no symptoms. Out of the 60 students who tested positive, only 2 are symptomatic. Our team is there, we have tested everyone," he added.

    "We will conduct retest on the 7th day. The school has been closed till 20th (Oct). There is no cause for worry, this is a proactive measure. Out of the 60 students who had tested positive, 14 are from Tamil Nadu and the rest of them are from various parts of the state," he further said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 10:10 [IST]
