Bengaluru: 17-year-old college student drowns during college trip

A 17-year-old student was drowned on Monday while his friends were busy taking a selfie in a pond at Ramagundlu near Kanakapura at Ramanagara district around 40 km from Bengaluru, while on a college trip.

On Sunday morning, around 25 students from Bengaluru's National College had gone for a trip to Ramagundlu. The students were part of National Cadet Corps and had gone to the Ramagundlu temple to carry out a cleanliness drive.

The tank is about 10 feet deep, and Vishwas, who did not know swimming, joined the group.

While his friends were busy taking selfie, no body noticed that Vishwas was drowning in the water.

One of the boy in the group who was going through the videos on his mobile phone and noticed Vishwas drowning in the tank and immediately informed NCC chief and other firneds. By the time, they reached, an hour was passed and Vishwas was nowhere to be found.

Vishwas's body was later fished out of the pond at around 3.30 pm and his parents were informed. His parents and relatives have blamed the college management for the incident.

A case of accidental death has been filed at the Thalaghattapura Police Station. A memorial service was held at National College on Monday.

