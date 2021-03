Bengal needs development-oriented govt, not copycat of TMC, BJP: Surya Kanta Mishra

West Bengal election 2021: Mamata Banerjee may announce first list of TMC candidates today

'Priority is to stop BJP at all costs': RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav announces support to TMC

West Bengal polls: TMC likely to drop several sitting MLAs

Bengali film actress Srabanti Chatterjee joins BJP

India

pti-Deepika S

Kolkata, Mar 01: Popular Bengali film actress Srabanti Chatterjee on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

She was welcomed to the party by the BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and the party's state president, Dilip Ghosh.

"We welcome Srabanti Chatterjee to our party. People from various walks joined the BJP today," Ghosh said.