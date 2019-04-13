Bengal: Trinamool toppled the Left in Arambagh that it ruled for 34 years

  • search
    Kolkata, April 13: The schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha election was announced by the Election Commission on Sunday, March 10. The election will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 with the results to be declared on May 23. Of all the states in the country, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will witness elections in seven phases.

    Here we take a look at all the Lok Sabha constituencies (42) of Bengal and how parties have fared there over the years.

    Constituency: ARAMBAGH (SC)

    Date of election: May 6 (Phase 5)

    The Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency is located in Hooghly district and comprises the following segments: Haripal, Tarakeswar, Pursurah, Arambagh (SC), Goghat (SC), Khanakul and Chandrakona.

    What happened in 2014:

    The TMC's Afrin Ali won the seat defeating the sitting MP, Shaktimohan Malik, of the CPI(M) by 3.46 lakh votes. The BJP's Madhusudan Bag came third with 1.58 lakh votes while the Congress finished fourth with 27.8k votes.

    Total electors in Arambagh constituency in 2014 were almost 16 lakh.

    Vote share:

    The TMC's vote-share in 2014 was almost 55 per cent while the Left received 29.50 per cent. The BJP got 11.64 per cent vote share and the Congress finished with just over two per cent.

    History of Arambagh constituency results: TMC wrested what was a CPI(M) stronghold since 1980

    After winning in 1971, the CPI(M) won the Arambagh seat for nine consecutive terms between 1980 and 2014 when the TMC toppled it. Controversial Left leader Anil Basu had won from this seat for seven times on the trot.

    Candidates contesting from Arambagh in 2019:

    • TMC: Afrin Ali;
    • Left: Saktimohan Malik;
    • BJP: Tapan Roy;
    • Congress: Jyoti Das
