Bengal: TMC looks to retain Jaynagar which it won on its own first time in 2014

Kolkata, April 15: The schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha election was announced by the Election Commission on Sunday, March 10. The election will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 with the results to be declared on May 23. Of all the states in the country, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will witness elections in seven phases.

Here we take a look at all the Lok Sabha constituencies (42) of Bengal and how parties have fared there over the years.

Constituency: JAYNAGAR (SC)

Date of election: May 19 (Phase 7)

The Jaynagar Lok Sabha constituency is located in the South 24 Parganas district and comprises the following segments since the 2009 delimitation: Gosaba (SC), Basanti (SC), Kultali (SC), Canning Paschim (SC), Canning Purba, Jaynagar (SC) and Magrahat Purba (SC).

What happened in 2014:

The TMC's Pratima Mondal, daughter of former party MP Gobinda Kumar Naskar, won Jaynagar deating Subhas Naskar of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) by 1.08 lakh votes. Tarun Mondal of the SUCI came third with 11.7 lakh votes and the BJP's Krishnapada Majumdar got 11.3 lakh votes. The Congress's Arnab Roy got the fifth position by bagging 38.4k votes.

Total electors in Jaynagar constituency in 2014 were 14.53 lakh.

Vote share:

The TMC's vote-share in 2014 was 41.60 while the Left got around 32.49 per cent. The SUCI got 9.88 per cent vote share and the BJP 9.52 per cent. The Congress got 3.24 per cent vote share.

History of Jaynagar constituency results: Once a RSP stronghold, Jaynagar went to TMC in 2014

The RSP had dominated Jaynagar between 1980 and 2009 when the SUCI, an ally to the TMC in the 2009 LS election, ended its grip there. The TMC won the seat itself for the first time in 2014.

Candidates contesting from Jaynagar in 2019:

TMC: Pratima Mondal;

Left: Subhas Naskar;

BJP: Ashok Kandari;

Congress: Tapan Mondal