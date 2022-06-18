Bengal school reopening: CNI tells Kolkata schools to begin physical classes from Jun 20

oi-Prakash KL

Kolkata, Jun 18: In view of the improvement in weather conditions, the Church of North India (CNI) has asked the heads of the educational institutions to cut down on summer vacation to start physical classes from June 20.

The Church of North India (CNI), which runs several schools in the city, has issued a notice to educational institutions run by it. The Bishop of Kolkata, Rt Reverand Dr Paritosh Canning directed the heads to reopen campuses from Monday and begin in-person classes for students of all classes. "CNI... ...in view of the improvement in weather conditions, our Bishop, the Rt Revd Dr Paritosh Canning, Bishop of Calcutta, CNI is directing the Heads of Institutions of The Diocese of Calcutta, CNI ( ICSE/ISC/DA getting and Private Schools) to reopen their respective institutions from Monday, 20th June, 2022 and begin offline/in-person classes for the students of all the classes," the notice said.

CNI runs schools like La Martiniere for Girls/Boys, St James, Pratt Memorial, St Paul's Mission, St Thomas, Scottish Church Collegiate School, Christ Church Girls' school, etc.

The TMC government had issued notification extending summer holiday in schools by 11 days up to June 26 and cited the hot and humid conditions as the compelling reason.

Responding to his call, La Martiniere Schools' Secretary Supriya Dhar said campuses for both the boys' and girls' sections will reopen from next Monday as the 'extreme hot and humid conditions' don't remain any more.

"After the state government issued notice for extending summer vacation from June 15 to June 26 due to the severe hot and humid conditions, we had decided to go for online classes for 10 days. Taking into account the health issue of children, we took the decision though the CISCE did not issue any circular for curtailing the summer vacation in West Bengal despite the advisory of the state government. "But as the heat and humidity lessened a bit, and parents of our children are making constant queries when the schools will open, we have decided to resume on-campus classes from June 20," Dhar said.

PTI

Story first published: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 10:10 [IST]