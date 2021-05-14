YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengal's Covid quota downwardly revised every day: Mamata writes to PM Modi

    By
    |

    Kolkata, May 14: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to be fair and quick in allotment of pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants for the state, amid the relentless surge in COVID-19 cases.

    Mamata Banerjee
    Mamata Banerjee

    In her letter to the Prime Minister, the Trinamool chief said that Bengal, which was scheduled to get 70 PSA plants, has now been intimated that four such oxygen generating units would be set up in the first phase.

    She also complained of lack of clarity in the intimation about the remaining plants.

    "The Centre apparently has been contemplating to supply PSA plants to hospitals in states. Priorities are being fixed and re-fixed, implementing agencies are being settled and unsettled, quota for West Bengal is being downwardly revised and further downwardly revised every day."

    "We were told we shall get 70 PSA plants, now we are told that we shall get four in the first phase with no clarity on the remaining plants (sic)," she wrote to PM Modi.

    BJP’s tally in West Bengal assembly down to 75BJP’s tally in West Bengal assembly down to 75

    PSA plants are expected to boost supply of oxygen to hospitals that are treating COVID-19 patients.

    "I request you to kindly get the priorities, implementing agencies, and quota fixed, justly, fairly and quickly. Our own supplementary PSA-installation plans by state agencies... are getting disturbed because of the indecisiveness at Delhi," Banerjee added.

    Last month, the Prime Minister's Office gave approval for allocation of funds from PM CARES for installation of 551 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants in public health facilities across the country.

    More WEST BENGAL News  

    Read more about:

    west bengal coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X