YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengal’s chief secretary retires amidst row with Centre

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 31: West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyoadhyay has retired amidst the row with the Centre.

    West Bengal Chief Secretary retires, made adviser to Mamata Banerjee amid tussle with Centre

    He has been made adviser to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Earlier in the day Mamata in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that she would not be releasing the chief secretary of the state.

    Centre set to initiate disciplinary action against West Bengal chief secretaryCentre set to initiate disciplinary action against West Bengal chief secretary

    She said that she was stunned and shocked by the unilateral order asking Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyoadhyay to report to the Centre. "The government of Bengal cannot release, and is not releasing, its Chief Secretary at this critical hour, on the basis of our understanding that the earlier order of extension, issued after lawful consultation in accordance with applicable laws, remains operational and valid," Mamata wrote in the letter to the PM.

    I wanted a quiet word with you, a meeting between PM & CM as usual. You however included a local MLA from your party who had no locus to be present at a PM-CM meeting, she also wrote in the letter.

    More WEST BENGAL News  

    Read more about:

    west bengal mamata banerjee

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X