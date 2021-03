West Bengal elections 2021: Will bring 'parivartan' in Delhi after winning the elections, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Mar 19: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with villainous mythological and historical characters.

Speaking at a rally in East Midnapore district, Mamata said "Bid farewell to BJP, we don't want BJP. We don't want to see Modi's face. We don't want riots, looters, Duryodhan, Dushasana, Mir Jafar."