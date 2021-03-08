Women's issues at heart of TMC, BJP poll campaigns in Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari to file nomination papers from Nandigram seat on March 12

West Bengal elections 2021: Mamata Banerjee slams PM Modi, says 'One day country will be named after PM Modi

Bengal Polls: More trouble for TMC; 5 sitting TMC MLAs join BJP

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Mar 08: In yet another setback for Mamata Banerjee, several Trinamool Congress MLAs, who were denied a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections, joined the BJP on Monday.

Three-time MLA from Singur Rabindranath Bhattacharya, TMC's candidate from Malda's Habibpur Sarala Murmu, four-time MLA from Satgachia in South 24 Parganas Sonali Guha, Basirhat Dakshin (North 24 Parganas) MLA Dipendu Biswas, Shibpur MLA Jatu Lahiri. Bengali film actress Tanushree Chakraborty also joined the saffron party.