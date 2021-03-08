Bengal Polls: More trouble for TMC; 5 sitting TMC MLAs join BJP

For Quick Alerts
Kolkata, Mar 08: In yet another setback for Mamata Banerjee, several Trinamool Congress MLAs, who were denied a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections, joined the BJP on Monday.
Three-time MLA from Singur Rabindranath Bhattacharya, TMC's candidate from Malda's Habibpur Sarala Murmu, four-time MLA from Satgachia in South 24 Parganas Sonali Guha, Basirhat Dakshin (North 24 Parganas) MLA Dipendu Biswas, Shibpur MLA Jatu Lahiri. Bengali film actress Tanushree Chakraborty also joined the saffron party.