  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu: With a free hand, the radicalisation problem is curable

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 29: For the Intelligence agencies, the rate at which radicalisation has grown in states such as Kerala and West Bengal has been alarming. Several officials have in the past complained that the lack of a free hand and the immense politicisation of the issue had led to such a rapid rise in radicalisation in these states.

    Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu: With a free hand, the radicalisation problem is curable
    Representational Image

    The minority appeasement has been one of the major reasons for these states becoming problematic. The same could be said about Tamil Nadu as well, where the first case relating to the Islamic State had been reported.

    What makes Kerala a hub for radicalisation

    It all began with Tamil Nadu, when one of its residents Haha Fakkruddin left the country to join the ISIS in Syria. Today, the NIA is probing a series of cases relating to the ISIS and has found that several operatives from Kerala and Tamil Nadu had planned on replicating the Colombo suicide bombings in South India.

    The ISIS in a bid to spread its geographical remit went on to appoint an Emir for West Bengal and Bangladesh. It named Abu Muhammad al-Bengali as the Emir, following which a directive was given to stage terror strikes.

    Officials point out that the results in West Bengal in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections point towards a major change. Former officer with the Research and Analysis Wing, Amar Bhushan tells OneIndia that the agencies cannot allow states such as West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala to slip out. We saw that in Bengal and will witness the same in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. There is an undercurrent and anger against the minority appeasement. If the appeasement continues, then we are staring at a major problem he says.

    Sutli bombs: To stay off radar, terror has gone from conventional to unconventional

    He also goes on to point out that in the past, never had a free hand been given and this had led to the problem escalating. In Kerala, the problem of Wahhabbism has grown ten fold as a result of which terrorists have found the state to be a happy hunting ground, Bhushan also adds.

    He further adds that the National Investigation Agency will continue to have its hands full in these states. The NIA will continue to get a free hand and this would be in the larger interest of security in these states, he further adds. He also adds that if the agencies continue to get a free hand, then the situation in these states is very much curable.

    lok-sabha-home

    More ISLAMIC STATE News

    Read more about:

    kerala islamic state isis intelligence bureau radicalisation

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 17:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue