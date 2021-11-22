Bengal issues guidelines to conduct physical classes for students of 9 to 12

YouTube
    Kolkata, Nov 22: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has anointed guidelines to conduct physical classes for students of 9 to 12. More details are available on the official website.

    The guidelines say that the classes for 10 and 12 will be conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. For the 9th and 11th standards the classes will take place on Tuesday and Thursday.

    "Academic classes for 9 to 12 may be conducted from 10:50 am to 4:30 pm as per schedule from Monday to Friday in all districts except in the hill sub-division of Darjeeling and Kalimpong district.

    Academic classes in schools of the hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and kalimpong may commence from 9:30 am to 3 pm from Monday to Friday," the guidelines say.

    The board also instructed the schools to conduct an awareness and feedback session for the parents and guardians every Saturday. The schools in Bengal had reopened on November 16. The schools had remained shut owing to cases of COVID-19.

    Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 9:11 [IST]
    X