Not necessary that only sitting MLA will become CM when BJP wins in West Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

Suvendu combats former mentor Mamata for political survival in Nandigram

Had indeed called up BJP leader, haver every right to do so: Mamata

Injured Mamata Banerjee back on her feet, sings national anthem as campaigning ends in Nandigram

Bengal elections 2021: EC removes returning officer, 2 others

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Mar 31: The Election Commission of India (ECI) removed three officials including the returning officer of the Ballygunj assembly constituency in Kolkata, according to an order.

The two other officials are the Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Haldia and the Circle Inspector (CI) of Mahishadal in Purba Medinipur district.

Arindam Mani, who has been posted in the same office for more than 10 years and is currently the returning officer of the Ballygunj seat, shall be transferred to a non-election post immediately, the ECI stated in a communication to the West Bengal CEO.

Not necessary that only sitting MLA will become CM when BJP wins in West Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

The ECI also sought a panel of three officers for filing the returning officer's post at the earliest.

It also removed Haldia SDPO Barun Baidya and replaced him with Uttam Mitra.

The BJP recently lodged a complaint with the CEO alleging that Baidya is close to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

He shall not be given in any election-related post till the completion of the polls, the order said.

The ECI also removed CI of Mahishadal, Bichitra Bikas Roy, and brought in Sirsendu Das in his place.

Das is currently posted as the inspector at the circuit bench in Jalpaiguri, the order stated.