YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengal elections 2021: EC removes returning officer, 2 others

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Mar 31: The Election Commission of India (ECI) removed three officials including the returning officer of the Ballygunj assembly constituency in Kolkata, according to an order.

    The two other officials are the Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Haldia and the Circle Inspector (CI) of Mahishadal in Purba Medinipur district.

    Bengal elections 2021: EC removes returning officer, 2 others

    Arindam Mani, who has been posted in the same office for more than 10 years and is currently the returning officer of the Ballygunj seat, shall be transferred to a non-election post immediately, the ECI stated in a communication to the West Bengal CEO.

    Not necessary that only sitting MLA will become CM when BJP wins in West Bengal: Dilip GhoshNot necessary that only sitting MLA will become CM when BJP wins in West Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

    The ECI also sought a panel of three officers for filing the returning officer's post at the earliest.

    It also removed Haldia SDPO Barun Baidya and replaced him with Uttam Mitra.

    The BJP recently lodged a complaint with the CEO alleging that Baidya is close to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

    He shall not be given in any election-related post till the completion of the polls, the order said.

    The ECI also removed CI of Mahishadal, Bichitra Bikas Roy, and brought in Sirsendu Das in his place.

    Das is currently posted as the inspector at the circuit bench in Jalpaiguri, the order stated.

    More WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 election commission

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X