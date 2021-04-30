Tight race in Bengal, but BJP has the edge says India Today-Axis My India exit poll 2021

New Delhi, Apr 30: Results of the assembly elections in West Bengal will be declared on May 2, along with four are Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry.

While Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry went to polls in single phase, Assam and West Bengal had multiple phases. Assam had three phases while West Bengal had 8.

The first round of the polling took place on March 27, followed by the subsequent phases on April 1, 6, 10, 17, 22 and 26 respectively.

West Bengal Election 2021 Results timings

The date of counting votes of the West Bengal legislative election is May 2. The counting of votes will begin in the early morning around 8 am and the final results will be declared by evening, on the same day.

How many constituencies are there in West Bengal?

The state consists of a total of 294 constituencies. The termof current West Bengal Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 30 May 2021.

West Bengal Election Results 2021: What to Expect

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locked in a bitter fight in the high-stakes West Bengal polls.

While Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is looking for a third straight term in office, the Prime Minister Narendra-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned to make sure lotus blooms in West Bengal.

West Bengal Election Results 2021 parties involved

The witnessed a three-cornered fight between the Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Left-Congress-ISF alliance. The Sanjukta Morcha comprises parties like the Indian Secular Front (ISF), Left Front and the Indian National Congress (INC).

Under the Sanjukta Morcha, the ISF is contesting in 37 seats, Congress in 92 seats and the Left Front at 165 seats. The BJP and the Trinamool have fielded their candidates for all 294 seats.

West Bengal election Results 2021: Majority mark

The Bengal Legislative Assembly has 294 seats while the majority mark is 148.

West Bengal Election Results 2021: Key Candidates

Mamata Banerjee

Suvendu Adhikari

Agnimitra Paul

Sayoni Ghosh

Srabanti Chatterjee

Partha Chatterjee

Payel Sarkar

Ratna Chatterjee

Rudranil Ghosh

Sovandeb Chattopadhyay

Locket Chatterjee

Mukul Roy

Kaushani Mukherjee

Babul Supriyo

Aroop Biswas

Swapan Dasgupta

West Bengal Election Results 2021: Phase-wise voter turnout

Phase 1: 79.79 per cent

Phase 2: 80 per cent

Phase 3: 77.68 per cent

Phase 4: 76.16 per cent

Phase 5: 78.36 per cent

Phase 6: 79.11 per cent

Phase 7: 75.06 per cent

Phase 8: 75.07 per cent

West Bengal Election Results 2021: What exit polls say

Exit poll results for West Bengal state elections projected a cliffhanger in West Bengal. Most exit polls predicts that Mamata Banerjee may make it past the majority mark with 152 seats. The polls hints that the Trinamool's tally will drop sharply with the making huge gains.

Meanwhile, India News-Jan Ki Baat predicts a win for the BJP while the Republic TV-CNX predicts a hung assembly.