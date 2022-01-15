Bengal civic polls: EC reschedules elections to 4 municipal corporations

Int'l travellers who test COVID positive at the airport will not be allowed to go to their destinations

oi-Prakash KL

Kolkata, Jan 15: The civic polls in West Bengal have been rescheduled in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the state, State Election Commission on Saturday said.

The latest notification issued by the SEC announces that elections for Siliguri Municipal Corporation, Chandernagore Municipal Corporation, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation and Asansol Municipal Corporation will be now taken place on February 12 instead of January 22.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm it said. Earlier in the day, the state government sent a letter to the SEC, giving its consent to reschedule the election dates, owing to the present pandemic situation.

It comes after the Calcutta High Court asked the commission to explore the possibility of postponing the civic polls by four to six weeks in view of the surge in cases.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in the state. As per the latest order, marriage functions can be held with a maximum of 200 people or 50 per cent of the venue capacity.

"Restrictions and relaxation measures and advisory as already stand extended up to 31/01/2022. Marriage-related functions with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50 per cent seating capacity of the hall/venue whichever is lower. Mela/fair may be allowed in open air venues in a very restricted manner, following COVID-19 protocols," the order issued by Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi said.

All outdoor activities including the movement of people and vehicles shall be strictly prohibited between 10 PM and 5 AM except for health, law and order, transport of essential commodities including agricultural produce, and other emergency services.

Story first published: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 16:45 [IST]