Bengal cabinet reshuffle: Babul Supriyo, 8 others take oath as ministers

Kolkata, Aug 03: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reshuffled her cabinet by inducting nine ministers.

In a major reshuffle of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, nine MLAs, including Babul Supriyo, took oath as ministers at Raj Bhavan by Governor La Ganesan in West Bengal today.

The cabinet reshuffle, the first since the TMC returned to power for the third consecutive term last year, comes amid the party facing the heat over the arrest of senior minister Partha Chatterjee by ED over the school jobs scam.

West Bengal cabinet reshuffle | Nine ministers take oath in Kolkata - Babul Supriyo, Snehasis Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmick, Udayan Guha, Pradip Mazumder, Tajmul Hossain, Satyajit Barman. Birbaha Hansda & Biplab Roy Chowdhury are sworn in as Ministers with independent charges. pic.twitter.com/H4e4So7D8B — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022

Supriyo, Snehasis Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmik, Udayan Guha and Pradip Majumdar were sworn in as cabinet ministers. Birbaha Hansda and Biplab Roy Chowdhury took oath as ministers of state with independent charge. Tajmul Hossain and Satyajit Barman were sworn in as ministers of state.

Supriyo, a former Union minister and BJP MP who quit the saffron party and joined the TMC after being dropped from the Union cabinet last year, is presently a TMC MLA from Ballygunge assembly constituency in Kolkata.

Bhowmick and Chakraborty, considered close to TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the party circles, have been relieved of their organisational responsibilities in North 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts respectively.

Guha, a former Forward Bloc leader who had joined TMC after the 2016 assembly polls, is a frontrunner for induction into the cabinet from north Bengal.

Son of former Left Front minister Kamal Guha, he is presently one of the tallest TMC leaders in Cooch Behar district.

Partha Chatterjee, who has been relieved of ministerial duties, was in charge of five key departments including industry, commerce and enterprises and parliamentary affairs.

For a brief period, Banerjee had supervised the panchayat and PHE departments as well as consumer affairs and self-help group and self-employment departments following the death of in-charge ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Sadhan Pandey respectively.