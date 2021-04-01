Bengal, Assam Elections: PM urges people to vote in large numbers

'Time to fight united against BJP': Mamata in letter to Sonia Gandhi, other opposition leaders

New Delhi, Apr 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to vote in large numbers in the second phase of assembly polls in Assam and West Bengal to strengthen the festival of democracy.

Polling began at 7 am for 30 constituencies, including the high-profile Nandigram seat, in West Bengal and 39 seats in Assam amid tight security, officials said.

Modi tweeted, "Urging the people of West Bengal in whose seats there is polling taking place today to vote in record numbers.

"Second phase of the Assam polls takes place today. Requesting all eligible voters of this phase to strengthen the festival of democracy by exercising their franchise.