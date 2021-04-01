YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengal, Assam Elections: PM urges people to vote in large numbers

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to vote in large numbers in the second phase of assembly polls in Assam and West Bengal to strengthen the festival of democracy.

    Bengal, Assam Elections: PM urges people to vote in large numbers

    Polling began at 7 am for 30 constituencies, including the high-profile Nandigram seat, in West Bengal and 39 seats in Assam amid tight security, officials said.

    Modi tweeted, "Urging the people of West Bengal in whose seats there is polling taking place today to vote in record numbers.

    "Second phase of the Assam polls takes place today. Requesting all eligible voters of this phase to strengthen the festival of democracy by exercising their franchise.

    More WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 Assam Assembly elections 2021 narendra modi

    Story first published: Thursday, April 1, 2021, 8:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X