  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengal also on same page as PM over extending lockdown till April 30: Mamata Banerjee

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Apr 11: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about extending the nationwide lockdown till April 30, as the next two weeks are going to be "crucial and critical" in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Mamata Banerjee
    Mamata Banerjee

    Banerjee said West Bengal, too, is in favour of continuing the restrictions till the end of April.

    "The PM, during the video-conference with chief ministers, said the lockdown will be extended till April 30. We are also on the same page with the Centre.

    The PM also said the next two weeks are going to be very crucial and critical. We all have to be more careful and stay indoors," she told reporters here.

    Coronavirus: Maharashtra extends lockdown till April 30; third state to do so

    Banerjee said she requested the central government to ensure strict vigil in the border areas, so that no one is able to sneak in during this period.

    "We have sought a financial package from the PM to tackle the outbreak in the state... We asked the Centre to announce a Rs 10 lakh crore package for the states," she said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus mamata banerjee

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X