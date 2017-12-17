Before results, BJP MP predicts party's defeat in Gujarat elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sanjay Kakade on Saturday predicted his party's defeat in Gujarat elections.

"Forget absolute majority, the party will not even get enough number of seats to form the government. The Congress on the other hand will reach close to the majority mark," Kakade claimed.

"If at all the party retains power in the state, it will be only and only because of Narendra Modi," he said.

Also, if Congress wins this election, it will be because the BJP did not conduct a good election campaign," he added.

"The BJP has been in power for the longest time and there is a possibility that anti-incumbency will affect us.

Apart from this, the fact is that the Muslim population is unhappy with us to a large extent," he further said.

Kakade claimed his team has conducted a survey in Gujarat and his claim was based on the outcome of that survey.

"I had sent a team of six people to Gujarat. They mostly covered the rural part of the state where they met farmers, drivers, waiters and labourers. Based on their survey and my own observation, I feel the BJP will not get absolute majority in Gujarat," he said.

Several exit polls have predicted landslide win for BJP not only in Gujarat and but also in Himachal Pradesh.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)