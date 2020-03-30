Be prepared for the coronavirus impact on economy says Pawar

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Mar 30: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said everyone needs to be ready for the impact of coronavirus on the country's economy as business activities are suspended.

Taking to Facebook for a live interaction with people of the state, the former Union minister asked people to stop unnecessary expenditures and stay at home to contain the spread of the deadly viral infection.

"We should be ready to brace the impact of looming economic crisis over the country as all types of business activities are suspended. People need to do away with their unnecessary spending habit for the next coming weeks as the country's economic situation looks grim, he said.

#Stayathome and send us your selfie

NEWS AT NOON, MARCH 30th, 2020

"I also appeal to people to stay at home and prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Otherwise, police will have to use force to keep them indoors," he said.