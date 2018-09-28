  • search

BBMP Elections: Congress plays Lingayat card, Union Ministers to remain absent

    Bengaluru, Sep 28: Congress has fielded a Lingayat candidate for Mayor post in the 259 members Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) which is going to elect new Mayor and Deputy Mayor on Friday.

    File photo of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
    Congress fielded a Lingayat candidate Gangambike saying no Lingayat was elected as BBMP mayor earlier, now the community got justice. Shanthi Nagar ward corporator P Sowmya to contest for Deputy Mayor post.

    Congress MLA Byrathi Basavaraj exuded confidence that Congress candidate will easily win BBMP mayor polls. He also accused BJP leaders of trying to lure independent corporators by offering money.

    BJP fielded Padmanabhanagar ward corporator Shobha Anjanappa in the Mayoral election and Pratibha Dhanraj as deputy mayor candidate. Shobha is first-time corporator and belongs to Vokkaliga community.

    According to reports, Union Ministers Ananth Kumar and Nirmala Sitharaman to remain absent. Ananth Kumar is out of country and Nirmala Sitharaman is said to be busy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme.

    BBMP has been ruled by Congress-JDS coalition for the last three years and the outgoing mayor Sampath Raj belongs to the Congress party. Thursday was Sampath Raj's last day as a mayor.

    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 10:06 [IST]
