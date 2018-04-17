Battles lines drawn Chamundeshwari: Congress-JD(S) hit the dusty campaign trail

For the prestigious Chamundeshwari constituency, the poll bugle has been sounded and Karnataka Chief Minister would look to bag the seat for the sixth time. He has won five battles and lost 2 in Chamundeshwari.

For Siddaramaiah the battle is a matter of prestige and pride. He has said that this would be his last election. On the other hand, the JD(S) is leaving no stone unturned and through sitting MLA, G T Deve Gowda would look to overthrow Siddaramaiah.

The Congress is well aware that Gowda is no push-over and is putting in all its might to ensure that Siddaramaiah wins. The JD(S) on the other hand understands the importance of a Siddaramaiah defeat and has sent in its best campaigners to the constituency.

The people of Chamundeshwari are now accustomed to seeing top leaders. Both Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy are campaigning extensively and interestingly their entourages have not crossed each other's path as yet.

It is like a festival in Chamundeshwari with firecrackers, prayers and drums being played as the leaders' campaign. The women folk are out in large numbers and are tasked with the job of offering prayers.

After the Congress decided that Siddaramaiah would contest from this seat, he flew in with his friend and cabinet colleague H C Mahadevappa to Mysuru, following which they hit the road to reach Chamundeshwari. The CM would campaign here for four days before touring other parts of the state. Hitting the campaign trail from the Lingam Budi Palya, Siddaramaiah's first advise to party workers was to maintain decorum during the campaign. Each one has a right to campaign, do not destroy their material, he advised his party men.

Through his campaign, Siddaramaiah is reaching out to the masses. One of his first questions was whether he should be contesting from this constituency. The crowd cheered him in large numbers following which he said that he would file his nominations on April 20. Siddaramaiah also made it a point to drop the name of his son Dr. Yatheendra and said he would file his nomination papers from Varuna.

Kumaraswamy not far behind:

Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) began his campaign a few days prior to the CM's arrival. His campaign too was filled with fanfare and beating of drums and beating of crackers.

Do not let go of G T Deve Gowda, he said while reminding the people how much he had done for the constituency. Siddaramaiah is coming here after 10 years, he also reminded an enthusiastic crowd.

During one of his campaign trails, an attempt to provoke him was made. A few men waved Congress flags at him, but he chose to ignore it. When the police tried to stop the men, Kumaraswamy advised the cops against it.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

