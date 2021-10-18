Battle at Poonch: Are Pak army soldiers fighting along side the terrorists

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 18: Nine soldiers including two Junior Commissioned Officers have been martyred in the fighting with terrorists since Monday. A deadly gun battle has been on between the security forces and a group of terrorists in the jungles of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

The battle has been on for 8 days and looking at the manner in which the events have turned out, officials suspect that some soldiers from the Pakistan Army could have infiltrated the jungles and are aiding the terrorists in their fight.

Sources tell OneIndia that the battle has been so intense and has lasted a week because of the training these terrorists have been imparted with. The role of the Pakistan Army in this operation cannot be ruled out, the source also said. The manner in which the battle is being fought clearly indicates that there are professionals involved in it and hence the role of the Pakistan Army cannot be ruled out an official also pointed out.

The battle continues despite a massive combing operation, intense shelling and a heavy cordon along the 9 kilometre stretch of the forests. On October 10, when the battle began, five soldiers including a JCO were martyred in the Dera Wali Gali area of Poonch close to the Line of Control.

The soldiers of the Indian Army came under intense fire when a group went searching for the terrorists on Thursday. Two soldiers and two more including a JCO went missing. The Army managed to recover the bodies after an extremely tough operation.

While it is hard to confirm the presence of the Pakistan Army soldiers, officials say that the picture would become clear once all the terrorists are gunned own. The Army's para commandos have managed to corner the terrorists into one area and there is a likelihood of the operation getting over soon. The top priority for the Indian Army would be to ensure that there are no more casualties and hence the operation hence forth may drag a bit, but an official confirms that the end is near for the entire group of terrorists involved in this operation.

Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 9:41 [IST]