YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Barred from campaigning for 24 hours, Mamata to stage sit-in-protest

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Apr 13: A day after Mamata Banerjee was banned from campaigning for 24 hours in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, the Chief Minister has said that she would stage a sit-in-protest against the decision.

    Barred from campaigning for 24 hours, Mamata to stage sit-in-protest

    The Election Commission on Monday barred West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours for her remarks against central forces and a statement which had alleged religious overtones.

    Mamata Banerjee slams PM Modi, says he is playing 'Bengal card' in BangladeshMamata Banerjee slams PM Modi, says he is playing 'Bengal card' in Bangladesh

    "Commission hereby condemns such statements potent with serious law and order problems across the state (s) and sternly warns Mamata Banerjee and advises her to desist from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force," the order said.

    It said that the "commission also imposes a ban of 24 hours on Ms Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in any manner from 8.00 pm of April 12 till 8.00 pm of April 13".

    Assembly elections in West Bengal began on March 27 and four of the eight phases of the polls have been completed.

    More WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 mamata banerjee election commission of india

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 8:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X