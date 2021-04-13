BJP to campaign against TMC in West Bengal over its leader's 'insult' of scheduled castes

Barred from campaigning for 24 hours, Mamata to stage sit-in-protest

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Apr 13: A day after Mamata Banerjee was banned from campaigning for 24 hours in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, the Chief Minister has said that she would stage a sit-in-protest against the decision.

The Election Commission on Monday barred West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours for her remarks against central forces and a statement which had alleged religious overtones.

Mamata Banerjee slams PM Modi, says he is playing 'Bengal card' in Bangladesh

"Commission hereby condemns such statements potent with serious law and order problems across the state (s) and sternly warns Mamata Banerjee and advises her to desist from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force," the order said.

It said that the "commission also imposes a ban of 24 hours on Ms Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in any manner from 8.00 pm of April 12 till 8.00 pm of April 13".

Assembly elections in West Bengal began on March 27 and four of the eight phases of the polls have been completed.