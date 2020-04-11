  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Banks tell customer to be cautious against loan moratorium fraud

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Apr 11: Several banks have cautioned their customers against possible attempts by fraudsters as they became active to exploit the three-month loan repayment moratorium offer in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

    Banks tell customer to be cautious against loan moratorium fraud

    The cyber criminals pretending as officials of banks have been reaching out to borrowers, offering them assistance to avail the loan repayment moratorium scheme for phishing out account details, they said.

    No OTP sharing needed to defer EMIs: Do not fall for this cyber fraud

    "They have become active at a time when people are seeking immediate relief from their financial obligations.

    "After getting some complaints, many banks have started sending messages to their customers, requesting them to be cautious against possible frauds," an official said.

    He, however, did not provide details about number of such cases already registered.

    Country's largest lender State Bank of India said, "Please note that EMI deferment does not require OTP sharing.

    Do not share your OTP."

    Fraudsters are reaching out to banks' customers through social media, e-mail, phone calls or SMS, another official said.

    What does your child think about the coronavirus lockdown: Send us their thoughts

    "Don't let fraudsters profit from the pandemic.

    Fraudsters are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic by preying on public fears," Standard Chartered said in a message.

    "Posing as bank representative or public officials, they might attempt to obtain personal and financial information from you, which may lead to data compromise and fraudulent transactions," it said.

    Axis Bank, in a communication, requested its customers to protect their banking information against frauds relating to EMI moratorium.

    "Fraudsters have started a new modus operandi to gain access to your banking details. Imposters may contact you to help postpone your EMI payments and request you to share OTP, CVV, password or PIN related to your banking accounts. Stay aware," the lender informed its customers.

    ICICI Bank, too, has been requesting its customers to be cautious against the deceptive activities by cyber criminals.

    Fake News Buster

    The Reserve Bank had recently announced a three-month moratorium on loan repayments in the wake of COVID-19 crisis for dues to be paid between March-May 2020 and left it to the banks to implement the same.

    Several private sector banks have decided to go for the "opt-in" option on loan repayment moratorium, putting the onus on the customers to take the initiative of informing the lenders of their choice to go for the three-month breather.

    A slew of state-run banks have gone for an "opt-out" option where the repayments automatically get deferred unless a customer informs his or her willingness to pay.

    More BANKS News

    Read more about:

    banks emi coronavirus loans

    Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 9:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X