Banker goes missing in Mumbai, police suspect abduction

Mumbai, Sep 8: A Vice-president of HDFC Bank has gone missing from his Kamala Mills office in Mumbai. Vice-president of HDFC Bank Siddharth Sanghvi has been missing since 5th September.

According to reports, his car was traced at Kopar Khairane area on 6th September. Police has registered a missing person's complaint at NM Joshi Marg police station.

Siddharth Kiran Sanghvi, who stayed with his wife and a four-year-old son at Malabar Hill, had not returned home after he left for office around 8.30 am on Wednesday, reported The Indian Express. Police suspect that this could be a case of abduction.