Banker goes missing in Mumbai, police suspect abduction

Posted By:
    Mumbai, Sep 8: A Vice-president of HDFC Bank has gone missing from his Kamala Mills office in Mumbai. Vice-president of HDFC Bank Siddharth Sanghvi has been missing since 5th September.

    Image for representational purpose only

    According to reports, his car was traced at Kopar Khairane area on 6th September. Police has registered a missing person's complaint at NM Joshi Marg police station.

    Siddharth Kiran Sanghvi, who stayed with his wife and a four-year-old son at Malabar Hill, had not returned home after he left for office around 8.30 am on Wednesday, reported The Indian Express. Police suspect that this could be a case of abduction.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 11:25 [IST]
