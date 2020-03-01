Bank holidays in March 2020: 13 days of no work! Check full list here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 01: Banks during the month of March 2020 will remain closed for 13 days of the total 31 days on account of regional festivals, national holidays and including Saturdays and Sundays. The major festival in March 2020 is Holi, which will be celebrated on March 10 and and is listed in Reserve Bank of India's bank holidays list.

Majority of the banks will remain closed to observe the festivity and others few will remain shut for two days.

Besides this, there are some regional holidays such as Sarhul (in Jharkhand), Gudhi Padwa in some southern and western states.

Here is the full list of Bank holidays in March 2020:

March 1 is a Sunday

March 5 is a Wednesday and Panchayati Raj Day in Odisha

March 6 is Friday when Mizoram will be celebrating Chapchar Kut festival

March 8 is a Sunday

March 9 is Monday when Uttar Pradesh will be observing Hazrat Ali anniversary

March 10 is holi

March 14 is second Saturday

March 15 is Sunday

March 22 is Sunday

March 23 is Monday when Haryana will be observing Shaheed Bhagat Singh Day

March 25 is Wednesday and Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur and Jammu & Kashmir

March 26 is Thursday and Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be observing Cheti Chand anniversary

March 27 is Friday and Jharkhand will be observing Sarhul festival

March 28 is fourth Saturday

March 29 is Sunday

Bank strike in March 2020

Also, Banks may remain shut for three more days due to the bank strike, which might be called by the bank employees over a salary hike demand. The bank strike is likely to be from 11 March to 13 March.