Bank Holidays April 2021: Check complete list here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 01: The banks across country will remain closed for more than the usual number of days in April owing to different state-specific festivals.

These holidays by the RBI will vary from state-to-state and will also depend on banks. It has listed the days banks will be shut in its bank holiday calendar.

Here is the complete list of bank holidays in April 2021:

1 April - To enable Banks to close their yearly accounts

2 April - Good Friday

5 April - Babu Jagjivan Ram's Birthday

6 April - General Elections to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly 2021

13 April - Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year's Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra/Baisakhi

14 April- Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year's Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu

15 April - Himachal Day/Bengali New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul

16 April - Bohag Bihu

21 April - Shree Ram Navmi (Chaite Dashain)/Garia Puja

Apart from Sundays, the banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays

4 April - Sunday

10 April - Second Saturday

11 April - Sunday

18 April - Sunday

24 April - Fourth Saturday

25 April - Sunday