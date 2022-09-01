YouTube
    Bangladesh PM Hasina on India visit from September 5

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 1: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit India from September 5 to 8, with a focus on strengthening overall bilateral ties.

    Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said Hasina will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
    She will also meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the MEA said.

