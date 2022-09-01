For Quick Alerts
Bangladesh PM Hasina on India visit from September 5
New Delhi, Sep 1: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit India from September 5 to 8, with a focus on strengthening overall bilateral ties.
Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said Hasina will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
She will also meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the MEA said.
