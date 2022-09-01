Bangladesh PM Hasina on India visit from September 5

PM's day-2 in Bangladesh: Temple visit, tribute to Mujib’s mausoleum, talks with Sheikh Hasina

New Delhi, Sep 1: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit India from September 5 to 8, with a focus on strengthening overall bilateral ties.

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said Hasina will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She will also meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the MEA said.