YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bangladesh: Goons attack Hindu temples during Durga Puja, 3 killed; paramilitary force called in

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Dhaka, Oct 14: Hindu temples in Bangladesh have been vandalised by some unidentified miscreants during Durga Puja celebrations, prompting the government to deploy paramilitary force in 22 districts after three people were killed and many others injured in riots, media reports said on Thursday.

    Bangladesh: Goons attack Hindu temples during Durga Puja, 3 killed; paramilitary force called in

    The bdnews24.com news website reported that after allegations of blasphemy, a local temple in Cumilla, about 100 kms from here, became the centre of a social media storm on Wednesday. As clashes broke out, the administration and the police tried to bring the situation under control, it said.

    Incidents of vandalism have also been reported from Hindu temples in Chandpur's Hajiganj, Chattogram's Banshkhali and Cox's Bazar's Pekua, the report said. The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported that at one stage, the situation went out of control and riots started spreading to a number of Durga Puja venues.

    The local administration and the police came under attack as they tried to maintain law and order, it said. The Daily Star newspaper reported that at least three people were killed and many others injured on Wednesday as a mob and the police clashed in Chandpur's Hajiganj upazila following the incident in Cumilla. Later, the elite anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and paramilitary force Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were deployed to bring the situation under control, the report said.

    The religious affairs ministry issued an emergency notice, urging members of the public not to take the law into their hands as it reiterated calls to maintain communal harmony and peace, it said.

    The government deployed the BGB in 22 districts after multiple attacks on Hindu temples during Durga Puja celebrations, the report said. "BGB personnel have been deployed to ensure security during Durga Puja at the request of deputy commissioners and under instructions from the home ministry," BGB director of operations Lieutenant colonel Faizur Rahman said.

    "So far we have deployed BGB personnel to 22 districts, including Cumilla and Narsingdi, as necessary," the officer said, adding that troops could also be deployed to the capital if the local administration makes a request. PTI

    More BANGLADESH News  

    Read more about:

    bangladesh

    Story first published: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 17:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X