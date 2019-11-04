  • search
    #BangaloreTraffic trends on Twitter as commuters share their traffic woes

    Bengaluru, Nov 04: With #bangaloretraffic trending in Twitter, netizens have exploded social media with hilarious memes of one of many greatest issues within the Silicon Valley.

    Traffic woes begin after a long weekend:

    Commuters are tired of waiting in long, seemingly immovable jams and have chosen to vent out their frustration creatively. From congestion spots like Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Silk Board Junction to craters on city roads, various issue related to Bengaluru's traffic conditions featured in the memes.

    With the increase in the number of IT sectors in Bengaluru, the city has seen notorious traffic that has become the subject of many a jokes over the years.

    According to Bengaluru Traffic Police, the fact that there is "very little scope for expansion of roads" contributes to the traffic pressure in the city.

    Traffic and the Airport. A Twitter moment, comprising of the jokes and memes generated on #bangaloretraffic was up, on Monday.

    Check out some of the tweets here:

