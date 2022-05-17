YouTube
    #BangaloreRains: Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru, waterlogging in many areas

    Bengaluru, May 17: Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday causing water-logging in several parts of the city.

    The Metro on Green Line at Mantri Mall Station had to be stopped due to power failure caused by the thunderstorms before services were restored.

    "Both Green and Purple lines are now functional. Due to the heavy rain, the transformers on Peenya and that of KPTCL on Putra Halli tripped. We have restored them now," said Anjum Perwaiz, Managing Director, BMRCL.

    Malleswaram, Rajajinagar, JP Nagar, Jayanagar, Lalbagh, Chickpet, Majestic, Yeshwantpur, MG Road, Cubbon Park, Vijayanagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Kengeri, Magadi Road and Mysore Road, saw waterlogging and flooding.

    On the monsoon front, the IMD had forecast early arrival of the seasonal rains over Kerala on May 27, five days ahead of the normal onset date of June 1.

    The presence of cyclonic circulations over Lakshadweep and north Tamil Nadu coast are expected to bring fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/ lightning/gusty winds with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Kerala, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during the next five days, it said.

    The weather office said isolated heavy rainfall was expected over Tamil Nadu from Monday to Wednesday and over Lakshadweep area over the next two days. It said isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over coastal & south interior Karnataka on Wednesday.

