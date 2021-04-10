Crude bombs at Nanoor: Why it is hardly surprising in Bengal

TMC seeks explanation from EC over death of 4 in firing by central forces in West Bengal

New Delhi, Apr 10: Even as polling continues to West Bengal, 200 live bombs were recovered from the Nanoor constituency.

BJP's IT cell chief, Amit Malviya took to Twitter and said, 200 live bombs recovered from Nanoor constituency's Hatserandi village, which is home to TMC strongman Anubrata Mandal. What is quite clear is that the only industry flourishing in Bengal under Mamata Banerjee, both as CM and HM, is bomb making industry, he also said.

The bomb culture in West Bengal is not something new. There has always been a flurry of bombs that have been found in the state especially during the time of the elections.

Agencies who have probed the various cases have found that most of the bombs that have been found in the state are used for political wars. Bombs have become a symbol of strength for political parties and they use it to outdo political rivals, investigations have shown.

In several investigations it has been seen that most of the bombs that have been recovered have belonged to fringe elements of political parties. There are designated anti social elements in almost all political parties in West Bengal who have been roped in to fight a bloody political war.

Right from a village panchayat election to a Lok Sabha polls, several political parties have used bombs as a tool to fight their opponents. In several cases it has been found that cottage industries have been set up to make bombs. The bomb industry is thriving and there is a huge demand for the same an investigator informed oneindia.

Terror bombs meant to kill innocents has also become a thriving industry. The Burdhwan episode was a sign of this. In this case we however got to see a full fledged module from Bangladesh being set up in West Bengal.

It was not difficult for these persons to source and make the bombs considering the fact that there was already a thriving market for the same. The Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen operatives had easy access to material and this helped them make over 150 bombs.

Investigations have shown that bombs are being made in illegal cottage industries in West Bengal.

There are several labour who have been roped in for the job.

These are not skilled labour, but unemployed youth have been hired to prepare the bombs. These industries also have a large number of Bangladeshi illegal immigrants.

Investigations show that the job of these persons is to prepare bombs and they are paid around Rs 70 per day. Their only brief is to prepare as many bombs as possible.

These bombs are then stocked in safe houses and used to fight political battles or even for terror strikes.