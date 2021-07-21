Bakri Eid 2021: Amid outbreak, sacrificial goats get expensive, prices go upto whopping ₹4.5 lakh

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 21: As Eid-ul-Adha celebrations began in India on Wednesday amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in view of surging virus cases. However, markets across the country witnessed huge crowds for clothes, food items, and of course goats.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, prices of goats for slaughter during Bakri Eid has also been spiked. The price has increased from Rs 20,000 earlier to Rs 30,000 per goat now, with the sale based on weight, making it out of reach for several families who want to carry out the traditional sacrifice during the festival.

Recently a man from Lucknow who spent a whopping Rs 4.5 lakh for a pair of goats. The expensive pair of goats was sold at the market near Gomti river in Lucknow on Tuesday.

According to reports, out of the two coats, one weighs 170 kg while the other weighs 150 kg. Both are two years old and their daily diet coast about Rs 600.

The diet includes cashew nuts, pistachios, almond, sweets, and expensive juices which will help them maintain a good physique.