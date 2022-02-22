Bajrang Dal activist's murder: 3-4 more detained in Shivamogga, cops suspect personal enmity

Shivamogga(KTK), Feb 22: The Shivamogga cops have taken three to four people into custody in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old Bajrang Dal activist, Dr K Thiyagarajan, DIG Eastern range of Shivamogga, said.

The cops have already arrested three people in relation to the case and they are residents of this district headquarters town. "We've taken 3-4 persons into custody. As of now, we strongly believe this has happened with regard to the previous enmity. Law & order situation is under control. Further probe on," Dr K Thiyagarajan is quoted as saying news agency ANI.

Harsha was stabbed to death on Sunday night at Bharathi Nagar in the city allegedly by a group of men, who had arrived in a car. Police suspect the involvement of seven people in the murder. "Investigations are underway to find out their (those arrested and detained) links with various political and social outfits", sources said.

In view of the tense situation, the district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges today as well. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC are also in force here. Three police teams have been formed to track the others murderers who are at large, they added.

Following the incident, the city witnessed violence, arson, stone-pelting and damage to the properties during the funeral procession on Monday that left at least three persons, including a photo journalist and a policewoman, injured. Several two-wheelers were either damaged or torched.

Police tried to bring the situation under control by firing in the air and lathi charge to disperse the crowd, and made way for the funeral procession to move further and the final rites to take place. Police personnel have been deployed at every nook and corner of the city.

Meanwhile, KC Narayana Gowda, Minister-in-charge, Shivamogga district, said that the situation in the city is peaceful. "The overall situation is peaceful. The public should not worry as the situation will normalise soon. Two persons- Kasif and Nadeem-taken into custody by police. Kasif has around 10 cases on him," the minister said.

