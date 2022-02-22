Gyms, schools and colleges to reopen in Delhi; reduces night curfew time. All you need to know

Bajrang Dal activist murder: Curfew in Shivamogga tonight; schools, colleges shut

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Feb 22: Laxmi Prasad BM, Superintendent of Police, Shivamogga, on Monday said that the police have requested the District Collector to impose a curfew starting tonight till Tuesday morning.

Prasad said,''We have requested the DC to impose a curfew starting tonight till tomorrow morning. Everything is peaceful after the procession ended. The total deployment of police forces will be more than 500 in number.''

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that those behind the gruesome act are yet to be identified, adding that the law and order situation is under control in Shivamogga. Jnanendra said, "A group of 4 to 5 youth murdered him. I don't know of any organisation being behind this murder. Law and order situation under control in Shivamogga. As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges in city limits have been closed for two days."

Harsha, a resident of Seegehatti, was attacked by a group of unknown persons at Bharati Colony on Sunday night, following which he was taken to McGann Hospital where he succumbed to injuries. A 4-5 member group of assailants was suspected to be involved in the killing, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said.

As the incident sparked tension, the Shivamogga district administration clamped prohibitory orders for two days and announced closure of schools and colleges on Monday. The funeral procession of the Bajrang Dal worker witnessed violence, including stone-pelting and arson, with a photojournalist among others sustaining injuries.

The town, around 250 km from the state capital Bengaluru, had recently seen disruption in some colleges over the hijab row. Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder, and the police said efforts were on to nab the rest of the suspects.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 0:36 [IST]