    New Delhi, Apr 12: Baisakhi 2021 also known as Vaisakhi is the harvest festival of Punjab. This year it falls on April 14.

    Baisakhi also has a religious significance because on March 30 1699 on Baisakhi, Guru Gobind Singh established the Khalsa, which is the pure Sikh community. It marks the beginning of the Solar new year, based on the Hindu Vikram Samvat calendar.

    Baisakhi 2021: Significance, date, wishes, greetings, WhatsApp status

    On Baisakhi, Guru Govind Singh asked the people to sacrifice their life for the Guru and the Lord. Five people volunteered and they later came to be known as the Panj Piaras.

    On the day of Vaisakhi, the Sikhs make it a point to visit the Gurudwara. Langars are organised at various places and traditional, the Kada Prasad is served to everyone.

    People dress up in colourful clothes and in the evening, people do Bhangra. There are processions of Nagar Kirtan that are also carried out. Baisakhi is also celebrated on a large scale in Haryana too.

    Baisakhi 2021: Wishes, greetings

    On this Vaisakhi, let us pray it will be a year with new peace, new happiness, and an abundance of new friends. May God bless you throughout the coming season. Happy Vaisakhi!

    Happy Birthday to Khalsa. A reminder to forever stand up, speak up, and fight against injustice.Happy Baisakhi!

    May Waheguru bestows his choicest blessings on all of you and you get what you ever desired in life.

    It's Baisakhi! So get into the festive mood and let your heart dance to the rhythm of the drums. Happy Baisakhi!!

    Nachle gaale humare saath

    Ayi hai Baisakhi khushiyon ke saath

    Baisakhi Mubarak Ho!!

    Masti mein jhoom aur kheer-poore kha

    Aur na kar tu duniya ki parwa.

    baisakhi

    Story first published: Monday, April 12, 2021, 16:38 [IST]
