Baghpat boys forced into stone pelting on Army jawans by local people

New Delhi: Different stories about stone palters will be revealed in the days to come that had been suppressed making things difficult for the Bharatiya Janata Party to continue in alliance with the PDP.

Testimony to such things has been revelations made the two youths belonging to Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh that not only they were lured in Jammu and Kashmir on the pretext of job but they were forced to pelt stones at the armed forces.

Naseem and Ankit contacted the police in Baghpat district. They said that they went to Kashmir's Pulwama district to work as tailors in an industry and were promised a salary of Rs 20,000 per month but they were forced into stone pelting.

Naseem said, "Whenever security forces used to engage in an encounter with militants, the latter would seek shelter in houses of locals. In order to stall the operations of security forces the locals used to pelt stones at them."

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal told One India, "Such things have earlier been reported and funding for these stone palters has been either from Pakistan or some other countries. They have been involved in activities against Army operations and this is the reason NIA investigation is on with the aim to chock their funding."

Agarwal said, "The government is also trying to bring such people to mainstream. It is very important to stop such activities. Parents and youth must understand that this is going to trouble them so it is better for them to shun such activities."

Naseem said, "We were also forced to pelt stones by locals working in our factory and used to get threats if we didn't." The other lad Ankit Kumar said, "We were frightened and wanted to come back. We paid Rs 10,000 to a local to sneak us out from there."

Both the youths have alleged that they are still getting threat calls from Kashmir and have sought help of the police.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day