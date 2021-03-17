YouTube
    Baby girl born on Indigo's Bengaluru-Jaipur flight

    New Delhi, Mar 17: A baby girl was born on board IndiGo''s Bengaluru-Jaipur flight mid-air on Wednesday morning with the help of cabin crew and a doctor, according to an airline statement.

    Baby girl born on Indigos Bengaluru-Jaipur flight

    "A baby girl was born mid-air on board flight 6E 469 from Bangalore to Jaipur. The baby was delivered with the help of the IndiGo crew, effectively assisted by Dr. Subahana Nazir, travelling with us on the same flight," the airline''s statement noted.

    IndiGo passenger says he is COVID-19 positive; airline offloads him at Delhi airport

    Jaipur airport was immediately informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival, it said.

    "Both the baby and mother are stable," it mentioned. The flight departed from Bengaluru around 5.45 AM and landed in Jaipur around 8 AM on Wednesday.

